Most successful and established companies understand the value of having a mission statement in place, clearly defined core values, and actionable short-term and long-term goals and objectives.

When combined, these elements help establish a company’s path and provide necessary guardrails to keep a firm centered and forward-focused.

But at the top of a brokerage’s pyramid of principles should be an organizational purpose. For my firm, we describe our organizational purpose with four words: “Automate to elevate lives.”

That phrase may sound like a catchy slogan or a gimmicky ad headline, but I assure you, it’s not. In fact, this may be the first time we have even shared our organizational purpose outside of our sphere.

Our organizational purpose is at the center of everything we do and it is all-encompassing: As we automate more, we elevate others more since what we do impacts people’s lives.

We elevate the lives of our team, the lives of our clients and their agents. Through our work, ultimately, agents will help advance the lives of their consumers—buyers and sellers who benefit from reducing friction in the biggest transaction of their lives.

Crystal clear

One of the most crucial factors in communicating your organizational purpose is clarity. It shouldn’t need explaining or require a definition. Instead, it should be understood instantly by everyone on your team.

It must also be relatable. It should define your brokerage. To have the needed impact, it should generate an emotional appeal.

Organizational purpose must also be highly memorable and repeatable. Everyone in your brokerage should not only know it and be able to state it, but they should also embrace it.

Getting buy-in

Your organizational purpose should be the genesis of your company culture. It should help guide you and your people to be the kind of brokerage you strive to be. When your culture reflects your organizational purpose, your entire team exemplifies its meaning.

It helps you create an environment where the people you hire “fit.” They understand your organizational purpose and believe in it.

You shouldn’t fret about getting people on board to support your organizational purpose. When you assemble the right team, they want to help advance it. They become the conduit to achieve your organizational purpose.

We have found through working with our clients that brokerages with explicit organizational purposes have higher agent adoption rates of their technology. Because they are fully committed to the company’s mission, agents trust that their brokerage is empowering them with the right tools, and not just to check off the “broker-provided technology” box.

Be bold

You are not alone if your brokerage does not have a defined organizational purpose, but you can still create one. Don’t be afraid to be bold.

And remember, your organizational purpose can be refined and improved over time without ever changing its original intent.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands, and 100% family-owned and operated.