Forbes Global Properties has announced it has named Michael Jalbert as Chief Executive Officer. Launched in December 2020, the network has quadrupled in size to include more than 12,500 agents spanning 400 locations across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand and Europe, the company stated.

Drawing from more than two decades of proven experience in the global residential real estate industry, Jalbert will join Forbes Global Properties on September 15, 2022, to lead the organization’s next stage of growth, a release stated. His immediate focus will include the continued development of the membership base, particularly in international markets, as well as the identification of additional revenue streams.

Jalbert previously served as the executive vice president of global business development at HSF Affiliates LLC, where he worked with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices teams, specifically focused on the development and expansion of the international network. Prior to that, Jalbert was vice chairman and partner at ERA Europe where he led the organization’s successful growth efforts, a release noted.

The company said Jalbert was selected by Forbes Global Properties’ board of directors after a rigorous international search for a dynamic leader who could continue the trajectory of sustained growth established under Alex Lange’s direction.

“Being a part of the launch of Forbes Global Properties was a career highlight and perfectly aligned with my skills and professional interest in being a meaningful part of a start-up organization. With the foundation now firmly in place, I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to a new chapter of growth under Michael’s leadership,” said Lange.

“On behalf of The Board of Directors, I applaud Alex for his dedication and leadership in establishing Forbes Global Properties’ market presence and worldwide network of highly successful luxury brokerages,” said Bonnie Stone Sellers, chair, Forbes Global Properties.

“Forbes Global Properties is a sensational brand, dedicated to celebrating and championing the success of the world’s leading independent brokerages,” said Jalbert. “The team has built a strong momentum and market presence; I look forward to the opportunity to lead the next phase of growth.”

“Michael is a respected professional, recognized for his extensive sales experience, strong leadership presence, and coaching expertise. We are confident that these characteristics, combined with his experience, will ensure our continued growth and success,” said Andy Nelson, vice chair for Forbes Global Properties.

Sellers, Lange and the board of directors will take an active role to ensure a seamless transition, the company stated, adding that Lange will remain with Forbes Global Properties as a valued and trusted senior advisor.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.