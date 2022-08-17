Real estate agents spend more time in their cars and at their properties than in their offices, and that is just the nature of the job. Because so much business occurs on the road and away from your desk, it’s important to ensure that you have everything you need in your vehicle. Whether you’re meeting with a client, hosting an open house or curating content for social media, having the right tools will lead you to success.

With success in mind, investing in your business is the perfect place to start. While tools like MLSs and CRMs help build your business from the backend, there are certain items that can help your day-to-day business conduct go smoothly while you are out of your office and on the road. Whether you’re looking to host an open house, meet clients for an inspection or create content on-the-go, these eight gadgets are worth the investment.

Pocket printer

Paperwork, especially in real estate, is inevitable. From closing documents to information about a listing, it is important for agents to be prepared at all times. But since you can’t always access a printer or scanner, having one ‘in your pocket’ can be very useful in many situations. Share printed listing photos with clients, offer lead gen forms on-the-go to potential clients or print out any documents that need to be reviewed, signed or shared with clients, colleagues and vendors with ease!

Ring light

As more and more agents turn to social media for their marketing strategies, investing in the right equipment to ensure the best content is crucial. A ring light is especially helpful for those agents and real estate pros looking to create quality video content. Simply set up your ring light in front of your smartphone, camera (or even your computer for your Zoom meetings with clients and colleagues) and see how much better you look on the screen!

Tripod

Having a tripod to set up your camera or smartphone at any time can be a big help, from setting up your listing photo shots to preparing to create video content for your social media marketing campaigns. This can also be useful for shooting videos of a client appreciation event, community events, or even client testimonial videos to share with your sphere. Similar to the ring light, simply set it up, point and shoot—then collapse for easy storage.

Drone

More listings than ever include aerial shots of the property, neighborhood and even the town or city. Though some agents opt to hire a professional photographer, some take their own listing photos to save some money in their marketing budget. If you’re looking to enhance your listing photography, consider investing in your own drone. This can also be a good tool for filming community events. Before you invest and make plans for your drone, just be sure to check in with your local zoning office for rules and regulations.

Bluetooth speaker

Looking to hold an open house and expecting lots of potential buyers to show up? Maybe you are hosting a client appreciation event and want to make sure your attendees are entertained. As you set up your next event, consider adding ambiance to the experience with some music! Just be sure the choice in music is appropriate and at a low, comfortable volume. This can set you apart from other agents, ultimately gaining more clients and referrals.

Portable USB charger

As you use all of your gadgets (smartphone, tablet, portable printer, camera, etc.) there will likely come a time when your batteries are running low. As you head over to your next listing appointment or meeting, ensure all of your devices are charged with a portable USB charger. In addition to the portable charger, keep a small bag with each of your charging cords (preferably labeled) for easy access.

Handheld vacuums

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re getting a listing ready to show, but you find a mess somewhere in the home, it can become overwhelming in the moment to get it cleaned up. Having a handheld vacuum cleaner can be perfect in a pinch! This is also a great gadget to keep handy if you are driving clients in your car and need to do a quick refresh to your seats and floors.

Laser measure

Buyers and renters alike put a lot of stake into the square footage of a for-sale or for-rent property. However, these aren’t always accurate. To ensure you are providing them with the correct measurements of a property, home, room or any other space, consider a laser distance measure. These devices are easy to use and are a better alternative to manual tape measures.

Investing in yourself and your business is important, especially in today’s ever changing and ever-evolving real estate landscape. Digital tools and updated software are vital for success in this industry, but tried-and-true gadgets and devices can bring you just as much success in your day-to-day business. Before you head out for your next appointment, consider adding some of these gadgets above to your arsenal—or your trunk—for continued success as you work to build your business, client pool and reputation.