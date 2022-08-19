Headliners Week of 8/14 – 8/20

Builders and consumers are seemingly retreating in a “housing recession,” though some indicators remain positive.Read more
Builders and consumers are seemingly retreating in a “housing recession,” though some indicators remain positive.Read more
Current and former Compass agents and executives unpack what you need to know about the commission splits, financial perks and...Read more
RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson spotlights the top stories of the week, including Inflation (Finally) Dips, Housing Still a Concern,...Read more
RISMedia Senior Editor Jesse Williams delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Senior Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Content Editor Paige Brown delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Content Director Caysey Welton delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia’s Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Associate Editor Jesse Williams delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.