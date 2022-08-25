John L. Scott Real Estate recently announced that Medford, Ashland and Eugene will transition from franchise operations to company-owned offices. Established more than 20 years ago, the company says these offices are renowned for their innovative approach, with the Medford and Ashland offices consistently earning the No. 1 spot in local marketshare.

The acquisition of these three offices will bring the John L. Scott company-owned network to a total of 39 offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Additionally, the offices’ 211 brokers will now be under the company-owned John L. Scott umbrella, the company said.

Office leadership will remain consistent through the transition, with General Manager Tiffany Wilkerson continuing to lead the three offices, they said.

“After more than 20 years as a John L. Scott affiliate, we are pleased to announce the change to the company-owned side of the business as a next step to reaffirm our commitment to Southern Oregon and the Pacific Northwest,” said Wilkerson. “Moving forward, the day to day for our brokers will remain unchanged, but this acquisition will help streamline some processes on the backend and further plug the Medford, Ashland and Eugene offices into the greater John L. Scott network.”

J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate’s Chairman and CEO, echoed Wilkerson’s sentiments, noting that this acquisition was a strategic move for both parties.

“We have admired the vision and growth out of our Medford, Ashland and Eugene offices for years and are thrilled to welcome them to the company-owned side of John L. Scott,” said Scott. “The whole team in Southern Oregon has cultivated a positive culture centered around providing unmatched transactional excellence for their clients. Backed by the talented and passionate Southern Oregon broker associates, office staff and leadership team, we will do great things in the years ahead.”

