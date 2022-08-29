Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of the firm formerly known as Tiger Town Realty. Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the firm will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Tiger Town.

According to the company, this affiliation will expand Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s presence in Louisiana. Areas serviced by Tiger Town include Gonzales, Sorrento, Geismar, Prairieville, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Brusly, Plaquemine, Erwinville, New Roads and Addis. The firm has also been expanding into the New Orleans metro area.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Tiger Town is owned and operated by Shannon Andre-Dewey, who established Tiger Town Realty in 2007. Andre-Dewey has grown the company to more than 40 agents and it is now ranked among the top 10% of brokerages in the market, the company noted.

“Over the last 15 years, I have made it a priority to help my agents work smarter and stay ahead of the competition,” said Andre-Dewey. “As I focused on fostering growth, it became clear that comprehensive technology solutions were critical. I looked to affiliate with a brand that could further our success as a company while allowing us to remain true to our founding principles. Our affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand helps us “Be Better” as we benefit from the competitive edge and intrinsic value of being affiliated with the industry’s only lifestyle brand, one that resonates very well here in the South.”

“Shannon’s strong work ethic, extensive networking and ambitious growth plans have factored prominently into her company’s success,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “In addition, her commitment to ongoing professional development and fostering an environment where agents can be productive has distinguished her in the market. She has built an impressive foundation from which to fuel further growth as a Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate affiliated company. We look forward to supporting her expansion in Southern Louisiana.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.