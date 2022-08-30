Last Friday, Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, hosted more than 200 of its agents and their clients at Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) for an exclusive preview of ADAC’s annual Fall Sample Sale before it opened to the public earlier this week, the company announced.

“Home is where our heart is, so collaborating with ADAC to give our agents and clients an exclusive shopping experience is something that spoke to all of us,” said Luke Trigwell, vice president of marketing at Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “We pride ourselves on cultivating rich relationships and providing our agents and clients the chance to shop at this first time, exclusive preview from Atlanta’s premier design destination was a great demonstration of that.”

According to a release, a total of 18 showrooms participated in the preview sale and guests were able to make purchases before the Fall Sample Sale opened to the public on Aug. 24. Items available for purchase ranged from furniture to linens, rugs, carpets, furniture and home décor. For more information on ADAC’s Sample Sale visit here.

“What a wonderful opportunity for all of us at ADAC to partner with the agents and leadership of Harry Norman, REALTORS. This was the first time we’ve created an exclusive pre- Sample Sale experience, and it was a huge success,” said Katie Miner, general manager of ADAC. “With us both being in the business of home and design, the synergies are endless, and we look forward to collaborating more in the future.”

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.