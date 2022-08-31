Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

RESPA violations bring stiff penalties and the possibility of imprisonment. Watch the latest Window to the Law from NAR to learn why it’s critical for real estate professionals to understand how RESPA’s anti-kickback rules impact transactions, as well as the interactions between settlement service providers.