Technology is advancing faster than most of us could ever have imagined. In the real estate industry especially, every year brings a cascade of supposedly must-have new software, tech gadgets and “smart” equipment—many of which can certainly make your life easier. But all the flash and razzle-dazzle should not make you forget everyday, simple tools. These things may not sync with the cloud or move through the metaverse, but they are absolutely essential for every real estate agent to have in their car, purse, briefcase or back pocket.

Here are six simple, analog “tools” to bring with you wherever you go:

Mechanical pencils

While likely you have plenty of pens, a simple mechanical pencil can prove much more versatile in many situations. You can mark (some) walls without fear of leaving a permanent stain, erase mistakes when you annotate documents or floor plans and keep a writing utensil in your pocket without fear of an ink stain.

Marbles

The easiest, most intuitive way to check whether a surface is level, or which direction a slope goes—floors, shelves, countertops and everything else. One single marble takes up almost no space, and can provide a straightforward, visual assessment for clients who are worried about uneven surfaces without stretching and squinting at a level or cell phone.

Rubber boots

Slip-ons preferably, these can be kept in the trunk of your car, ready for any muddy yard romp or soggy basement adventure. While some agents are happy to wear more workmanlike footwear to begin with, others might want to protect their nicer shoes from the messier parts of the job.

Tissues/paper towels/toilet paper

Whether it is for a happy buyer to dry their eyes, a quick once-over on some dusty windows or for use in an unstocked bathroom in a newly built house, all of these items can be lifesavers for both you or a client.

Tape measurer

Again, many agents use an electronic, laser measure for more convenient readings. But even with one of those, a smaller, pocket-sized traditional tape measurer is still essential. You can hand it off to clients to take their own measurements—much harder to do with the more complex, electronic versions. An analog tape measurer also can give you a more workmanlike appearance, showing clients you are fully hands-on.

Gum or mints

No one likes bad breath—having it, or being around it! Always having some breath freshening candy is both wise and can help build rapport with clients. This is also something that takes up almost no space, and can be kept in a pocket or purse.

Technology is amazing, and real estate agents should be very open to high-powered, hyper-connected gadgets that can make their jobs easier and their businesses thrive. But a handful of low-tech (or no-tech) tools can sometimes be a lot more useful. Even with a bag full of smart-pens and a 5G Web3 ready smartphone, don’t forget to keep a few of these items close at hand!