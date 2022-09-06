Real Estate Webmasters (REW) and LuxuryRealEstate.com (Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate) announced a massive partnership this week, aimed at bringing the best real estate, websites, agency design, CRM, and lead generation exclusively to LRE® members.

According to a release, this new program which includes a limited edition custom version of REW’s award-winning Renaissance platform and specialized lead generation specific to luxury, will be officially unveiled and made available to LRE® members at their 25th Annual Fall Conference held in Seattle Sept 19-22. However, Meghan Barry noted that a few select members may be given special access early, the company said.

“We are so excited to be bringing this limited edition, custom platform exclusively to LuxuryRealEstate.com members, said Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “Not only will members benefit from our hyper-targeted lead generation programs specific to luxury, but there is no agency or company anywhere in the prop-tech space with as much experience or as long of a track record working with luxury teams and brokers as Real Estate Webmasters, Carey said.

REW’s track record and past client roster are well known and include a-listers like Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund, and Beverly Hills Powerhouse brokerage The Agency founded by Mauricio Umansky

“Real Estate Webmasters is the best-in-class choice for custom real estate websites, leading the industry for decades. Their sites are beautiful and functional, delivering the lead generation a top brokerage requires and the customer experience a luxury consumer demands. With a sizable overlap in our customer bases, our partnership is a logical move for both companies. We are excited to expand the benefits offered to the members of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate” stated Meghan Barry, president of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

What makes this program unique is that everything from the design of this new platform, to the creation of what REW calls “white glove onboarding” is custom-tailored to the luxury market, the company said.

Carey added that Real Estate Webmasters knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the luxury space and they have a roster of 1,000+ brokers to brainstorm, test, network, and gain feedback from. It’s this network combined with LuxuryRealEstate.com’s dominant presence in global luxury that enables this partnership to reach its full potential, the company said.

For more information on this program exclusive to LuxuryRealEstate.com members visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/lux/.