New York real estate broker Hector Gavilla has announced the opening of a new brokerage, CENTURY 21 Realty Specialists in Melville and Suffolk County New York. The new office will offer a PIVOT program which provides services for both traditional and foreclosed real estate, the company said.

According to a release, the company has secured a relationship with RebuildNY.com, a local homeowner-assistance program that provides various relief programs for homeowners facing foreclosure. Under the terms of the agreement, RebuildNY.com will provide homeowner advocate training for its agents in how to offer the program to homeowners who are facing foreclosure. The program offers help to homeowners who want both home sale and home retention options, the release stated.

“A primary reason why I chose to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand is because their focus on the consumer and quality service ratings aligns perfectly with our culture and the way we treat our agents and their clients,” said Gavilla. “We know that the market is a bit frenzied right now, which makes our relationship with RebulildNY.com all that much more valuable to agents, homeowners and homebuyers.

The new CENTURY 21 Realty Specialists office will be located at 90 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville, New York and will serve homeowners, homebuyers and investors throughout Long Island and the five boroughs, the company noted.

“I’m excited to know that Hector, out of all the possible choices to start a new brokerage, has chosen to affiliate with our brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers his team serves in New York.”

For more information, visit Century 21 Real Estate.