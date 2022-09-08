During RISMedia’s 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, thought leaders united to celebrate RISMedia’s 2022 Newsmakers and the induction of a select group of industry icons into the 2022 Newsmakers Hall of Fame on Wednesday at the media firm’s Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

As guests gathered in our nation’s capital, RISMedia and CEO & Leadership Exchange attendees cheered on honorees and applauded the new group of Hall of Famers. The 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers class included the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries, Motivators, Trailblazers and Trendsetters, as well as our 10 exemplary Hall of Fame inductees.

As they took the stage to accept their honors, inductees shared their thoughts and insights on becoming a 2022 Hall of Fame Newsmaker:

Candace Adams, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Hudson Valley Properties

“I am totally honored to be given this opportunity to share with other iconic leaders, and I thank RISMedia for this opportunity and recognition. I’ve been in the industry for decades, and I’ve enjoyed every day of it. I’d like to say congratulations to all the Newsmakers and Hall of Famers in this room. I have had the distinct pleasure of understanding this business as being a team sport, and there are many people in this room who have been my trusted advisors. I look forward to continuing my growth in this industry.”

Jon Coile, vice president of MLS & Industry Relations, HomeServices of America

“I believe we are a reflection of who we hang around with, and boy there is an amazing group of talent in this room tonight. I’ve had people coming up to me over the past few days saying that these are the CEOs/leaders of our industry. I have had a tremendous career around all these great people, and I don’t believe we get to this stage because of who we are. I believe we stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Jim Fite, president, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

“My father always said that the best speeches are the ones that have a beginning and an end, and the shorter the speech the better. One thing I have come to recognize over the last few days is that we are not survivors in this room, but rather, successors. That is what we are going to be through this next turn. We are going to be successful in our business and our lives, and give glory to those around us and to each other.”

J.B. Goodwin, CEO, JBGoodwin REALTORS®

“I started in this business when I was 21 years old, selling real estate while I held down two other part-time/full-time jobs. Tonight is a very special evening for me because of my connection with other honorees. The first person I met at my very first real estate convention was Jim Fite’s father who took me under his wing and showed me around and introduced me to people. It is a humbling experience to win an award like this because we all know it is a team sport, and I wouldn’t be standing here if it weren’t for an extraordinary number of talented people.”

Terrie O’Connor, founder and broker/owner, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

“To be amongst all of you this evening is a privilege. There are so many amazing companies, accomplishments and successes in this room, and to be a part of it—and to be honored this evening—is truly special. I feel very privileged, honored and humbled to be here tonight. I couldn’t do any of this—or be up here—without the wonderful support of the people in my company. Everything we do is all about the people, and the most important thing to me is the people I work with. To be here tonight with all of you wonderful people is a wonderful privilege.”

Joe Horning, president, Shorewest REALTORS®

“I want to thank John and the entire team at RISMedia for this award—it is very humbling. I honestly feel like I’m not even worthy to be in front of this group. I have learned so much from so many in this room to make us successful. It’s all about friendly competition. We’re all in this together. When it comes down to it, it’s the culture and family that make my company successful, and without my team, I wouldn’t be motivated. This is all I know and I would never change it.”

Tina Lapp, head of Local Brands, Colibri Real Estate

“I am completely honored and humbled to be here amongst what are the most incredible and beautiful minds in the real estate industry. I’ve had the honor of being part of the industry for 28, going on 29 years. My passion is finding individuals and helping them find their passion in real estate, connecting those who are looking for their next career, who don’t think they can do it, and those who want to make a difference. Thank you for letting me be a part of this. If you need any help with education, please reach out to me!”

Mike Pappas, president and CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

“I really have lived a blessed life. It is humbling to be here and I feel so honored and privileged to have worked for my dad and continue to build. It’s a true privilege to look at those who stand here and I am honored to share this representation with them all. We truly wouldn’t be here today without our amazing team members.”

Ken Trepeta, president and executive director, RESPRO

“The first thing I said when I got this news was “Me?” My mother said, “Don’t give them a chance to take it back!” I just this is a tremendous honor and there are so many people here who have helped me get where I am today. I look forward to continuing working with RISMedia for many years to come.”

Pam Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, was also inducted into the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, she could not attend the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, but we are proud to induct her into this select group of industry icons. Congratulations!

Stay tuned for more coverage from RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in the coming days.