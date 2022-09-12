ShelterZoom provides Savannah broker a streamlined approach to real estate success.

Brett Strickland dreamed of a life in real estate from a young age. While he initially wanted to get involved in boutique development for communities, he eventually switched gears and found a home working as a broker for Engel & Völkers Savannah.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the industry, and when I first got into it, I focused on people buying primary homes,” says Strickland. “I created some unique opportunities for buyers and saw how impactful that could be for my business. I then started thinking outside the box as to how to find properties for people that are not openly on the market.”

That had Strickland pivoting to working primarily with investors, dealing with multi-family and short-term vacation housing.

“My industry is saturated with people who are content with taking the easy route, but that’s boring to me,” says Strickland. “I like dealing with investors because they think outside the box as well.”

After meeting ShelterZoom Co-Founders Chao Cheng-Shorland and Allen Alishahi and learning about the company, Strickland was impressed with the scope of products and solutions they offered.

“I’ve loved blockchain for a while, but I think most people associate it with cryptocurrency, not the actual technology. I was amazed at the potential ShelterZoom could have by bringing blockchain technology to the mainstream,” says Strickland, who sees great promise in terms of what ShelterZoom can offer the real estate industry.

“You can use their tech to cater to each individual case,” says Strickland. “Documents are recorded as an NFT, and the seller can counter back with other terms. Before it becomes a real thing, it has to be approved by both parties, so it’s taking out a lot of the unnecessary back and forth,” he adds.

Plus, brokers, attorneys and lenders can all be in the mix because everything is streamlined.

ShelterZoom’s Document GPS email extension is a huge draw for Strickland because it allows him to share, edit and view important and sensitive documents and record things as they get passed along. Strickland’s use of Document GPS to maintain relationships with his clients was highlighted by Gartner in one of its research publications.

“What I love about Document GPS is the fact that it gives me control and allows me to stay in the loop as to whom the info is going to,” says Strickland. This oversight capability is a huge benefit in the competitive Savannah market, where homes are getting as many as 10 to 20 offers over asking price.

“I’m creating branding for myself using ShelterZoom technology, and that’s going to set me apart, especially here in Savannah,” concludes Strickland.

For more information, please visit www.shelterzoom.com/.