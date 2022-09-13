Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced its inclusion on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ list presented by Great Place to Work®.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized for our investment in workplace culture, making Anywhere an environment that is collaborative, inclusive, and ripe with opportunities for growth,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, chief people officer at Anywhere. “We owe this recognition to our employees, who share the common goal of empowering everyone’s next move and consistently strive for excellence on behalf of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and each other.”

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is in its first year. It is based on both analytics and confidential survey responses from over 23,000 employees across the real estate industry. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization; Anywhere has been certified for four years in a row based entirely on employee feedback.

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience. The assessment takes into account employees’ race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who they are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate.”

For more information, visit anywhere.re