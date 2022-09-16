When you’re leading a real estate technology renaissance by developing a best-in-class web platform, you want to ensure that every aspect of what you’re offering is unrivaled.

For Morgan Carey and his team at Real Estate Webmasters, after the launch of their world-class Renaissance web platform, it became clear that another aspect of the groundbreaking system could still use a few tweaks.

“Renaissance refers to our front-end platform, or what the consumer sees—the website, MLS search and other features—but the backend, our customer relationship management system (REW CRM), got a major upgrade when we launched Renaissance,” says Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters.

Committed to launching new Renaissance features on a quarterly basis, the company released its new CRM in beta form in August.

“This is the next full version, offering a completely new user interface and a lot of features that never existed before,” says Carey.

Carey and his team have consistently launched front-end enhancements that rate 10 out of 10 for SEO, design and compliance. This new CRM user interface might just be an 11.

“We’ve been awarded best website, best lead generation and best IDX, but our CRM hasn’t been best-in-class, and that’s where we like to live,” says Carey. “This new user interface is addressing all the feedback we’ve been getting from our customers who have a good CRM but want a great CRM,” he adds.

According to Carey, it’s this robust user feedback, in addition to Real Estate Webmasters’ talent, that has catapulted REW CRM to the head of the pack.

With the public getting its first look at the latest iteration last month, Carey points to three aspects that will ultimately change the game when it comes to taking the existing client experience to the next level.

First and foremost is a new querying engine or filtering system that can create granular-level smart lists whether the user is a broker, team leader or frontline agent.

“We matched hundreds of fields—hundreds of data points—and you can combine them all,” says Carey. “I don’t think this level of detail and querying can be produced anywhere else.”

An upgraded “views” module will give customers exactly what they requested via a “power mode” that provides unprecedented access to customization of data with drag-and-drop display sorting. You can create a super complex view or enjoy a simple mobile view. Users can jump between customized views with the push of a button.

“Now, each individual user can use smart lists and custom views and decide on the data they want to see and how they want to look at it,” says Carey. “This allows for a really powerful interface.”

Last but not least is the biggest element missing up until now: a robust dialer.

The upgrade, which will be available in the fourth quarter, will give customers the ability to track both the time and length of calls, with added options providing call and conversation storage within the system.

“The dialer is the one thing team leaders have always specifically asked for, so this is the last missing piece to integrate in the fall,” explains Carey.

“With this new CRM launch, we can now proudly share that all of Real Estate Webmasters’ tools and services are best-in-class status.”

For more information, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com/.