This month, Real Estate magazine spoke with Regis Hadiaris, vice president of product marketing at Rocket Central, who discussed the right way to develop a successful go-to-market strategy that will help real estate professionals fulfill their goals and reach new levels of success.

Paige Brown: Tell us how you got started with Rocket Mortgage®, how it led to your current role and what exactly that role is.

Regis Hadiaris: I joined the organization in 2004 as a founding member of our award-winning digital marketing team. We dramatically grew the organization through integrated performance, brand and digital marketing. In 2012, I moved into digital product development to lead a top-secret project that ultimately became the revolutionary Rocket Mortgage experience, widely recognized as reinventing the mortgage industry. For the last three years, I’ve built our product marketing discipline, which drives adoption of our consumer and partner experiences.

PB: As vice president of product marketing, what are your primary roles and responsibilities?

RH: Our product marketers are the key to effectively and efficiently bringing things to market: new digital product experiences for financial services, innovative mortgage products and so much more. We are the best at handling life’s most complex moments so that our clients—and the clients of our Rocket ProSM partners—can live their dreams. We put the client at the center of everything we do by understanding deeply through research and analytics, defining a go-to-market strategy with crystal clarity and activating omnichannel marketing with a strong sense of urgency.

PB: What is your favorite part of your job?

RH: My passion for making financial services radically simple has helped me take on a wide variety of roles at Rocket Companies®. In all of my experience, seeing our extremely talented team members grow their skills and accomplishments, our partners expand their businesses and our clients reach their dreams has been a tremendous honor for me. In my current role, we’re ensuring that everything we do in our Rocket Pro partnerships is a win for our partner and their clients.

PB: What are your goals and objectives when it comes to developing a go-to-market strategy?

RH: A go-to-market strategy must clearly outline the opportunity. What’s going on in the market? Who are your target audiences? What jobs are they trying to do? How can you be the best at helping them with those jobs?

From there, a successful go-to-market strategy will clarify your distinct competencies, value proposition(s), places you will market, communications strategy, how you will promote and how you will enable teams like sales, customer support, etc. When all these things are defined, you can prospect, onboard and nurture effectively to reach your business goals.

PB: Why is a strong go-to-market strategy important for today’s real estate professionals?

RH: Clients have more choice in real estate agents than ever before. Whether you are a real estate agent or own a real estate brokerage, you have similar goals. You want people to know you, like you, want to work with you and, ultimately, transact. Clients expect that you are incredibly dialed into what is going on in the local market. You must find ways to stand out from other agents and make your marketing efforts work harder…and a strong go-to-market strategy achieves this.

PB: Please give us some insight on the go-to-market strategies that you have helped develop.

RH: My team and I have developed go-to-market strategies across all our consumer and professional businesses and products, including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket HomesSM, Rocket Pro TPO, Rocket Pro Insight, Rocket SolarSM, Rocket Money and more. Our work is used by our award-winning sales, marketing, training and communications teams to align and execute at the highest level.

PB: What are some tried-and-true strategies that real estate professionals can implement into their brands today? Why are these so important for finding success?

RH: The speed of the game keeps getting faster. Client expectations about what you deliver keep increasing. Standing out among other real estate professionals is a challenge. The way to win is through the experience you deliver to your clients and the word-of-mouth it generates.

Here are three strategies real estate professionals can implement to attract new clients, save time, increase the percentage of winning offers, ensure timely closings and generate more business:

Simplicity. Calls and emails just don't cut it. Clients expect unique digital experiences to help them become financially ready to buy a home.

Speed. The ability to submit a winning offer is paramount. Being able to fulfill this for your clients by adjusting offers and verified approval letters in real-time is a gamechanger.

Convenience. You need to know everything your client does—and then some—to help them get to the closing table with as little effort as possible. Real-time tracking of every client with their lender is another way to stand out.

Once you have these experiences in place, you can deploy marketing tactics in your local market for effective prospecting, onboarding and nurturing to help more clients than you dreamed possible.

