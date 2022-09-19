I believe that the Pillar To Post brand experience is unrivaled in the home inspection industry. The process and resources available to franchisees all but guarantees success as long as you’re willing to put in the effort. If I had to do it all over again, the only change I would make would be to purchase a larger territory. Currently, we’re seeing a significant upgrade rate shift since unveiling the new Ultimate Home Inspection (UHI) packages, which have been a gamechanger.

I worked in residential construction before serving in the Army for 21 years. After retiring from Fort Bragg, I was ready for a career that married my interests and skills. Home inspection seemed like the perfect blend of the two, and it has been an amazing journey from a macro vantage point. Dedication to the accomplishment of my mission is paramount. I work until the job is done, not when the clock says it’s time to go home.

The residential housing market has always interested me. Since joining the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® franchise family in 2019, I am proud of the team I have built in our Fayetteville, North Carolina, location.

One thing we’ve seen since The Holt Group’s beginning is the advent of a pandemic, which called for “contactless everything.” A strange phenomenon occurred during the pandemic, as demand for Pillar To Post services almost tripled. And it hasn’t slowed down since. We capitalized on the added attention by steadily growing our capacity to support the influx of demand, never relaxing our standards of service. There were many late nights and weekends, but we made it through and gained a lot of equity throughout.

In retrospect, we realized that the boom had started partly due to the pandemic and those individuals who had begun working from home. There seemed to be a huge movement in upgrading living spaces. More outdoor room for families was required, while bigger homes to separate work/live space were being sought.

By then, the latest technologies Pillar To Post had been developing were fast-tracked to meet this demand. The indispensable new tools were invaluable in getting through the pandemic, and we continue to grow. We’re onboarding and training new home inspectors at a steady pace, and not only is the Ultimate Home Inspection in huge demand, it’s also changing the home inspection industry.

-PTP360 is available with every home inspection, providing an interactive, 360-degree visual inspection summary that brings the inspection report to life. It includes every room and a home’s exterior. It can be accessed anywhere, anytime, on any device—and can be shared with family or contractors.

-PTPEstimates provides a cost estimate for inspection summary items. This upgrade is extremely useful for sellers who do a pre-listing inspection, letting them learn what recommended repairs will cost based on prices in their area. Estimates can be requested with one click.

-PTPFloorPlan provides an accurate floor plan of the entire home. This upgrade can be used to determine furniture fit and placement, providing exact dimensions to contractors for estimating purposes.

-PTPHomeManual is an upgraded service that provides a digital owner’s manual for a home, letting users download manuals/warranty information, find safety recalls on appliances, learn the age and useful remaining life of systems and much more.

For more information, visit https://pillartopost.com/ultimate-home-inspection.