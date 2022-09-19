Weichert® was featured September 16 in a segment on navigating the current real estate market on Designing Spaces™, an award-winning home improvement show airing on Lifetime TV.

According to a release, the Designing Spaces segment was filmed at The Griffin Company in Northwest Arkansas, Weichert’s top affiliate in the country. The segment features a local Arkansas couple who talk about their memorable experience working with Weichert affiliated agent Chad Beebe. Beebe used his expertise, skills, and Weichert resources to guide them through the process of selling and purchasing multiple homes.

Carter Clark and Brandon Long, co-broker/owners of The Griffin Company, are also interviewed in the segment, as stated by Weichert. They provide advice about what clients should ask when interviewing real estate agents, and how to get the most for your home as a seller.

In addition, Weichert stated that Clark and Long discussed what makes Weichert unique in its approach to working with buyers and sellers and the various tools used by Weichert agents, such as the Weichert Listing Presentation, Buyer Consultation, and famous Open House Program. These three components are staples in the Weichert system, serving as key resources for agents to deliver strong results and exceptional real estate experiences for their clients.

For more information, visit www.weichert.com. To see the segment, visit www.designingspaces.tv.