The Corcoran Group has announced that top broker and real estate development expert Ryan Kaplan has joined their firm from Douglas Elliman. Announcement of the move was made by Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s President and CEO.

“Ryan has proven himself to be an exceptional talent in the real estate industry, and we’re very lucky to have him join us at Corcoran,” said Liebman. “We have a strong presence in the new development space, and with his duality of having been a developer, I know Ryan will achieve great success with the power of Corcoran behind him.”

Kaplan is affiliated with Corcoran’s West Side office, led by Senior Managing Director Joel Dommel. He was previously one of the top producers at Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team. Before becoming a broker, Kaplan worked for over a decade in real estate development; he is a former partner at Imperial Development Group and an Elad Properties/Naftali Group alum, a release stated.

Kaplan’s skills and experiences from real estate development make him a unique broker, the company noted. He is a particularly sought-after advisor to developers and investment-focused private clients. His ability to provide guidance spanning property underwriting, valuation, zoning, and construction helped him complete over $100M in transactions his first year as a broker in 2019.

To date, Kaplan has been involved in the sale, leasing, development, and financing of over $500 million worth of real estate spanning residential, commercial, retail, and industrial assets. He previously took over sales at both Tribeca’s 6 Cortlandt Alley and along with a teammate acquired a dozen sponsor units from HFZ’s “Metro,” now rebranded under CIM as ‘53rd and 8th’. Kaplan completed the sell-out of the former and is now down to the final sponsor units of the latter, the company stated.

“It’s uncommon to see a developer expand to the brokerage side of the business,” said Kaplan. “Corcoran was swift to recognize the rare combination of skills I bring to the table, and offered me an amazing platform to focus on expanding my involvement in the new development space. When I first entered the brokerage arena, I underestimated the advantage my development background afforded me, yet in hindsight, it has been a major part of my success. The expertise that the development world granted me has enabled me to communicate to both developers and private buyers with a more sophisticated pedigree of guidance. There are so many investment-savvy players in this market and being able to anticipate and understand their decision protocols has been a tremendous asset. Having the #1 brokerage in New York City recognize that and seek to help me cultivate my business is an incredible opportunity.”

