OneKey® MLS has announced that Richard Haggerty has been appointed as their new chief executive officer. Haggerty, who currently serves as CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and as president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS, will be replacing retiring CEO Jim Speer on Jan. 1, 2023.

“From its inception, Richard’s unwavering commitment to the success of our organization and his understanding of the vital role the MLS plays in real estate, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OneKey® MLS through the next phase of our development that is centered around growth,” said Linda Lugo, chairperson of the Board of Managers.

Haggerty, a highly regarded real estate leader, has a long list of accomplishments from his 38 years working in the industry, the company noted. At the top of this list is spearheading the merger and formation of the first metro area regional MLS four years ago with the Long Island Board of REALTORS®.

Haggerty said that the initiative was meant to leverage the geography of New York City and the greater suburban areas to benefit both their members and their consumers. “That vision is even more relevant today, as the pandemic has led to a more regionalized market with homebuyers searching over a much larger geography,” said Haggerty.

Speer, who will retire at the end of this year, expressed his utmost confidence in the Board of Managers’ choice of Haggerty as his successor. “Richard is a remarkable leader who has been responsible for a big part of our organization’s success over a short period of time,” Speer said. “I am confident that Richard will ensure that OneKey® MLS will continue to evolve under his direction.”

Likewise, Haggerty wished Speer all the best on his impending retirement. “Jim was part of the vision of OneKey® MLS from the very beginning, and he did a tremendous job launching OneKey® MLS during one of the most challenging times in our history, when COVID was overwhelming our region,” said Haggerty. “He is one of the most highly respected MLS executives in the country and he leaves very big shoes to fill, to put it mildly. I look forward to leading OneKey® MLS in the next chapter of its growth.”

