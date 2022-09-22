Evaco Properties, a Nashville, Tennessee firm, has announced it is joining the Century 21 Real Estate brand and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Capital Properties.

The company is co-owned by broker Eva Romero, a real estate influencer who leads a team of six sales professionals. Romero, who will be the first Latina broker with the CENTURY 21® brand in the local area, views the affiliation as a win-win for her company and her clients, she says.

“I have devoted most of my life to service through leadership, in my profession and in my community as an educator, mentor and philanthropist, and to affiliate with the CENTURY 21 brand known for having giving back baked into its global culture aligns perfectly with my personal and professional goals,” said Romero. “The team is thrilled to be affiliated with an industry powerhouse that, for almost 50 years, consistently reinvents itself as a provider of the tools and resource agents need to deliver extraordinary experiences to clients and customers.”

Romero’s real estate career began over 14 years ago in her hometown, Los Angeles, California where she started her own business before making the move to Nashville. Since making the move, Romero launched the Nashville Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Pofessionals (NAHREP). She currently sits on its advisory board and advocates homeownership for middle Tennessee’s growing Hispanic community, a release stated.

She also serves on the commercial committee at Greater Nashville REALTORS®, educating others about the power of generational wealth through real estate. Romero is an advocate for affordable housing, private property rights and embracing a diverse culture that reflects the people of Nashville.

“Eva’s focus on personalized client relationships and always elevating on behalf of her company’s agents and their clients ladders up perfectly with our company’s mission to deliver extraordinary experiences,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “Her team is a welcome addition to our family of relentless sales professionals, and we look forward to working with them.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com.