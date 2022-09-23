Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and maintain strong bones, and it also plays a role in the functioning of major systems throughout the body. However, many people don’t get enough of it.

Here are some ways you can boost your Vitamin D levels.

The body produces vitamin D naturally through sun exposure. Spending more time outside can boost your vitamin D level.

Eat more foods that contain vitamin D, such as seafood, egg yolks, mushrooms and processed foods that have been fortified.

Take Vitamin D supplements. Though there are many available, you have to choose carefully, as some aren’t regulated.

Before you take supplements or modify your diet, speak with your physician. Your doctor can order blood work to check your current vitamin D level and recommend changes that are appropriate for you.