Homeowners often fall in love with a particular design instead of focusing on how to make a space work better for their family.

Think about how you and your family currently use your home and how to make it more functional and convenient for you.

Consider traffic flow and look for ways to eliminate congestion.

Change your home’s design in a way that will make it easier to keep an eye on your kids.

Before you alter the layout of a room, think about whether your current furniture would still fit.

If your family uses a lot of devices, consider adding more outlets.

If you struggle to stay organized, add more built-in storage.

Redesign your home in a way that will suit your family’s needs, both now and in the future.