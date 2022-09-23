When planning a remodeling project, buying new furniture, flooring and appliances upfront may seem logical, but it can backfire.

Renovations often don’t go smoothly. Mold, termite damage, electrical wiring and plumbing problems are just some of the issues that can cause delays, make you go over budget or force you to rethink your plans.

If you already bought flooring, you may need more. You may not have enough money left after covering unforeseen costs.

If you already purchased furniture or appliances, they may not fit. You may be stuck with products you can’t use.

If you don’t buy everything too soon, you will have flexibility. If necessary, you will be able to cut back on the scope of the project, purchase additional materials or choose less expensive products.