The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has our ears to the ground, noses to the grindstone and eyes peeled—all in pursuit of powerful partnerships that will help you promote your brand and position your business for strategic growth. As a REALTOR®, you’re eligible for exclusive member savings from our 30-plus industry-leading partners who offer products you use every day. These benefits are carefully vetted for our members to ensure value and save you time, money and stress.

Thanks to two new partnerships, REALTOR Benefits®, NAR’s exclusive member benefits program, has rolled out two exciting offers for members and their clients. PunchListUSA offers free next-day repair estimates as well as discounts on repair or renovation services, while Arcadia Publishing provides a free quality printed guide for clients and prospects.

Put more power in your business with PunchListUSA

As people continue to reevaluate their homes and rethink their priorities post pandemic, NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® strives to provide relevant new resources for our members, including those geared toward homebuyers and sellers.

PunchListUSA provides a quick and streamlined online process to price out and complete repair or renovation projects anytime in a home’s lifecycle. With the cost of homes and everyday expenses rising, it’s more important than ever for homeowners to clearly understand their home’s condition and prioritize the repair and renovation investments that maximize their home’s value and ensure long-term affordability. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PunchListUSA provides turnkey repair, renovation and maintenance services in 14 U.S. markets, and online repair estimates to homeowners nationwide.

Through NAR REALTOR Benefits®, PunchListUSA offers free next-day online repair estimates to help members and their clients clearly understand and budget for repair needs diagnosed during the home inspection.

Find out how you can take advantage of home repair- and renovation-related offers at www.nar.realtor/PunchListUSA/.

Pump up your sales and marketing efforts with arcadia publishing

With the real estate marketing industry growing by leaps and bounds, Arcadia Publishing recognizes that many real estate professionals are looking to complement their digital marketing initiatives with impressive, quality printed materials. As part of a global publishing group based in the UK, Arcadia Publishing has a long-standing tradition of excellence in providing intellectual sales and marketing support in both North America and Europe.

Through NAR REALTOR Benefits®, Arcadia Publishing offers members a unique, free marketing publication with value-added advice and guidance for their clients and prospects.

Learn how you can land more business with professionally printed materials at www.nar.realtor/ArcadiaPublishing/.

REALTOR Benefits® is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR Benefits® offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals.

Learn more and save by visiting www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/.