Above: David Young

David Young, a local real estate expert and entrepreneur, is moving his successful real estate company to the RE/MAX brand, the company has announced. The offices formerly known as The Young Agency will become RE/MAX Revolution and continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York market.

“Being part of the RE/MAX network will provide the support of a widely trusted, global leader in Real Estate, in turn creating the opportunity for sustained growth by allowing us to offer even better service to both agents and clients through cutting edge technology,” says Young. “It was clear from the beginning that this was simply a tremendous opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up. By having ‘the #1 name in real estate’ behind us, the sky is really the limit!”

According to a release, Young earned his real estate license in 2002, while attending college and quickly established himself in the field, becoming one of the youngest and most successful agents in the region, representing some of the largest firms in New York State. Between 2012 and 2016, Young opened The Young Agency and grew it to four offices throughout the Finger Lakes region. During the conversion to RE/MAX, Young will merge two existing offices and close one, operating two RE/MAX Revolution locations in Waterloo and Canandaigua. Both offices, including 15 agents and staff, will transition to the RE/MAX brand between now and early 2023, and will continue to provide exemplary levels of service, the company said.

“Having an established reputation and business in the community as an independent firm provided the core concepts and values to bring over to RE/MAX. So, while we will be part of a franchise, we still hold the core beliefs of an independent, family-owned agency,” said Young.

For more information visit www.youngagencyrealestate.com.