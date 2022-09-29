Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that Weichert, Realtors® – Prince & Associates in Bay Shore, New York has joined its national franchise system. The brokerage, previously known as Prince & Associates, will be the 20th Weichert franchised office in the state of New York and the first in Suffolk County, the company said.

“We are proud and excited to be part of the Weichert family,” said Angela Prince, owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Prince & Associates. “When we were looking at an opportunity to join a franchise system, the Weichert culture truly stood out. It mirrors our company’s own culture, and the franchise network feels like one big family.”

“Weichert values the importance of providing support, tools, and resources for everyone in their system, which also aligns with our company’s proposition of giving our agents everything they need to be successful,” Prince added.

Prince has been a licensed agent since 2007 and a licensed broker since 2009. She opened Prince & Associates in 2015 and has led it to become one of the leading brokerages in Suffolk and Nassau Counties. She currently sits on the New York State Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors, Professional Standards Committee, and Housing Opportunities Committee. She also serves on the Long Island Board of REALTORS® Grievance Committee, Government Affairs Committee, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the company noted.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – Prince & Associates and their clients to the Weichert family,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are highly regarded throughout Long Island. They also share our client-first philosophy and are rooted in the region they serve.”

