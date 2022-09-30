RE/MAX Key Properties has announced the historic sale of a luxury 6-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters, Oregon for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga of NestBend Real Estate. The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS® (Multiple Listing Service), the company said.

Located adjacent to the 160-acre Whychus Creek Preserve, the property is a true masterpiece of Pacific Northwest architecture designed to embrace the warmth and grandeur of a National Park lodge, a release noted.

“This exquisite residence is unique in Central Oregon,” said listing Principal Broker Karen Malanga, who represented the seller in the transaction. “Surrounded by 80 acres of wildlife habitat overlooking historic Camp Polk Meadow, it truly offers a level of serenity and privacy that is difficult to come by. The attention to detail is unmatched, including rare, imported granites and many high-end custom finishes throughout the home and gardens.”

The 12,515 square foot residence features 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, home office for two, theater room, wine room, gym, carriage house, artist’s studio, 45-foot RV storage, a 12-car garage, large shop, and state-of-the-art remote security. Outside, this respite from city life offers multiple patios, fire pit, three water features, native landscaping, pristine well water, gas pumps, and the additional privacy of 160 adjacent acres of preserve, the released stated.

“This historic sale is a testament to the expertise and thoughtful diligence of NestBend, as well as the strength of RE/MAX Collection, our luxury division,” said Ryan Buccola, RE/MAX Key Properties Broker/Owner. “Success in our market requires agents to get both pricing and marketing just right, especially now that Central Oregon is on the map in terms of attracting discerning buyers from all over the world.”

Further details of the sale of this estate remain private.

For more information and photos, click here.