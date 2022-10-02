Yet another summer market has come and gone, and traditionally that means a few things: colder weather, football season and pumpkin spice is back. For real estate professionals, however, fall is a time that usually means things slow down a bit from the hot spring and summer markets.

That cooldown started earlier than usual this year, but seasoned agents know that this is the perfect time to get a jump on racking up new leads. This year should be no different, so leveraging the seasonal changes to get referrals is as important as ever.

Here are a few ways to do that this autumn.

Tasty outreach

Agents wear many different hats. If one of your hats is a baker’s hat, you may find that baking and sending personal goodie bags to potential clients can be a tasty and memorable way to make a connection that can lead to business in the future. Cookies and candy can be simple goodies you can make or buy in bulk and package with a card addressed personally to a lead/client.

Host seasonal events

This time of year is filled with holidays and other seasonal events that people look forward to. Putting on your hosting hat and throwing an event or two that the community can attend is a great way to get some eyes on your brand and start talking with potential leads. Host watch parties for big football games or throw a Halloween-themed event promoting family fun. Whatever you come up with—live or virtual—make sure it’s fun and supports mingling among attendees.

Spice up your marketing

Autumn lends itself to some exciting and visually appealing content ideas that you can mix into your seasonal marketing strategy this year. Try integrating some lifestyle content with your listing posts. Share photos of you visiting local pumpkin patches or apple orchards and encourage your followers to do the same. Shoot a video of you enjoying your seasonal lattes at a nearby cafe or live stream so you can answer questions in real time. These content ideas will get people excited, engaged and talking about you with their friends, which could lead to referrals.

Leverage market changes

You’ve likely heard about the housing market cooldown underway since June. For many buyers that couldn’t get into a home during the competitive years we saw in 2020 and 2021, this fall may be the time to get them off the sidelines. Reach back with some good news—more homes on the market, less competition, room to negotiate—and work on getting them back in the game. These are great talking points you can lead with as you send newsletters, emails and texts to potential clients.

A spooky idea

It should go without saying that Halloween is a great tool that agents can use to start a conversation, grab attention online or bring people together. As October gets into full swing, there is still tons of time to plan parties, set up social media campaigns and show folks that you are in the spooky spirit. Some quick ideas that can be easily put together and advertised include: Trunk or Treat events, Costume Photo Contests and Halloween Trivia games online.

Agents, how else are you reaching out to potential clients this autumn?