After CityLight Homes’ feature on A&E’s “Flipping Boston,” the company experienced years of immense success as a revered name in the house-flipping industry. In recent years, CityLight’s leadership sought to expand their reach by becoming a full-fledged real estate brokerage.

It was out of this drive for growth that CityLight’s powerful relationship with Curbio was born.

CityLight Co-Founder Robert Berry is confident that the decision to partner with Curbio aided in the success of this transition.

“As a new brokerage, we needed to stand out,” Berry says. “We needed to figure out a way for people to pay attention to us. And that’s where Curbio comes in.”

With the white labeling of Curbio’s turnkey solution for pre-listing home updates of all sizes, CityLight was able to create and market their own Fix&Sell program. This program allows homeowners to renovate and repair their homes before selling, thereby maximizing home value with all payment deferred until the sale.

“Many times, our clients may not have the time or money to handle the repairs and updates,” says Berry, “or they simply don’t want to deal with the hassle. Fix&Sell is a great fit for these clients because Curbio handles everything.”

Unlike typical real estate brokerages, CityLight’s team takes a consultant approach to selling homes. In order to guide their clients toward achieving their home-selling goals—whether that be privacy, efficiency or maximum value—CityLight offers a variety of in-house brokerage services to steer their clients toward success. Curbio allows CityLight to expand the reach of these offerings.

“Before Curbio, we didn’t advertise the fact that we offered these services,” Berry says. “We would only offer them to select clients when we had availability. Now, through our partnership with Curbio, we are able to advertise the Fix&Sell program, and it has quickly become one of our flagship offerings.”

As the market transitions toward a buyer’s market, Berry emphasizes that sellers must have something to help them rise above the increasing competition. CityLight’s Fix&Sell program allows clients to gain this unique cutting edge.

“We have to do whatever it takes to ensure that our clients’ homes are selling fast and for top dollar,” Berry says. “Taking care of repairs and updates prior to going to market gives us the best chance of accomplishing that goal.”

With the current state of the market, offerings such as the Fix&Sell program are in higher demand. Through their partnership with Curbio, CityLight is able to provide this invaluable service to the client, alleviating the hassle of finding contractors and managing the work to be done. Curbio’s solution encompasses all aspects of the pre-listing home improvement process from determining project scope, to material selection, subcontractor vetting, and permitting, to end-to-end project management. Curbio completes projects 65% faster than the typical general contractor, and CityLight agents are working more efficiently using Curbio’s solution because they pass off the home improvement projects to Curbio’s team of experts and keep their focus on selling real estate.

“The team loves the program because it allows them to shine,” Berry says. “Rather than helping the homeowner hire contractors and handle the headache of additional work, they’re able to let Curbio do what they do best so the agents can do what they do best.”

Berry is certain that Curbio has given CityLight a leg up so that they aren’t dismissed as another “regular Joe broker” as they continue to expand their voice in the real estate industry.

“There are a ton of real estate agents out there,” says Berry. “If you don’t stand out from the competition, you’re going to struggle. Curbio allows you to offer something to your clients that most agents are not offering. You’d be a fool not to add it to your bag of tricks.”

For more information, visit https://curbio.com.