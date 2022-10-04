It’s hard to believe that we are quickly approaching Q4 of the year—or what I like to refer to as Business Planning Season. This is the opportunity for every agent and Team Leader to get clarity on their business, improve their systems, and implement new strategies so they can start the next year strong. Most people dread business planning so much that they just don’t do it. This often leaves them with no direction, no guide, and no point of reference for achieving their goals.

So just how do you make business planning fun and exciting? Here are five steps you need to make this year’s business planning fun and focused.

Gather for clarity



First, gather for clarity. Round up your strategic and business plan from last year. Gather up your numbers, your budget, your expenses, and anything else you can think of that tells the story of your year. This is the time to celebrate those wins. In coaching, my clients often don’t realize their wins until we start to review their year. Look at what went right, what needs improvement, and what and who will be needed to help you in the coming year.

Make a vision board

Secondly, make a vision board. This should be a good, old-fashioned physical vision board—none of that online stuff. Get yourself some magazines, pictures, glue, markers, and a poster board. Find a comfy space with soft music and take the time to dream big and put those dreams on your Vision Board where you can see them. When you struggle to find the discipline to do the hard things this will be a constant reminder of your Why!

Review and revise your strategic plan



Next, review and revise your strategic plan. This is your time to write down your short- and long-term goals. Think of your Strategic Plan as your destination, your Business Plan as the road map to get you there, and your coach…well, your coach is the GPS guiding you—and at times re-routing you. Your Strategic Plan is meant to be a fluid document that can change, shift, and pivot. At the same time, your Strategic Plan should challenge you.

I know what you’re thinking…challenge you? I mean dream big—push yourself! If your goal is 100 transactions in one year, let’s make it 105! Don’t just put “sell as much as possible.” Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. One question your Strategic Plan should ask is “What does your life look like two years after implementation?” Happy doesn’t cut it. Challenge yourself to describe how it feels, how it looks, and how that life impacts you and those around you.

Write it down!

The fourth part of Business Planning is writing it all down! This takes time, so don’t rush it. Block out an entire day and find an alternate location — hide if you have to — but minimize your distractions! Your Business Plan should have details — lots and lots of details. Profitable and scalable, you are running a business, not just selling real estate. Think like a CEO! Team leaders, don’t forget that your plan needs to include how to guide and help your agents through the Business Planning season.

Implement

Lastly, implement and let your coach help hold you accountable to the actions it will take for you to accomplish your goals. Often, agents spend so much time planning that they never implement their plan. Implementing means rolling up your sleeves and getting to work — with laser focus and no excuses. Implementation is easy when you have a detailed plan. At Workman, we always say accountability equals love. I appreciated the fierce conversations when my coach Ron Howard would hold me accountable to my plan and keep me on the road to my destination: a thriving, successful real estate business.

For more information, visit https://workmansuccess.com/.

Tina Johnson is a growth leader and productivity cheerleader with a passion for coaching others. She helps leaders focus on strategies, systems, tools, and resources to take their business to the next level with coaching and consultation. She holds over 10 NAR designations and prides herself in being knowledgeable about industry news, education, and trends. As a Certified Coach with the International Coaching Federation, Tina loves to help elevate teams to not just create a profitable business but lives worth living.