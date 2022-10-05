There are 525,600 minutes in a year. That’s what the song “Seasons of Love” in the famous musical “Rent” taught us. When you break that down and realize you have 1,440 minutes each day to get everything accomplished, life can become overwhelming. In the real estate industry and life in general, people are overwhelmed. But you don’t have to be. There are proven ways to effectively increase your capacity by leveraging systems and resources that help you offboard tasks, focus on areas where you excel and ultimately gain some of those 1,440 minutes back.

Say you’re a single agent looking to grow your business, but you’re overwhelmed with everything on your plate. You may think about getting a personal assistant or transaction manager to free up your time. But what if you join a brokerage that has proven systems and resources already in place? Wouldn’t that be the ideal situation? You’d receive a blueprint for achieving success and the resources to increase your capacity without having to go out and find them yourself. When you leverage these resources, you’re also expanding your education in areas you may have previously struggled. This helps create the best possible version of yourself, a confident and decisive real estate professional with more capacity to deliver exceptional results and increase business.

Say you’re a broker who excels at training but struggles in other areas of your business. You’re feeling overwhelmed by the marketing and technology components, which is taking focus away from your ability to coach and mentor. Investing in third-party systems or joining a franchise can help remove that burden and increase your capacity. You won’t have to spend time researching, vetting and maintaining these resources because they’ll already be at your fingertips, which frees up time to focus on areas where you excel. You can apply this to any aspect of your business where you need assistance—lead generation, recruiting, business planning, social media, public relations or coaching.

A systems-based brokerage model such as Weichert offers the blueprint for success for all these components. We provide an expansive marketing library, best-in-class technology, recruiting system, open house system and comprehensive coaching and support from our service team. It’s an expansion pack for your business. Our franchisees no longer need to recreate the wheel, as proven systems are already in place to help automate tasks and free up bandwidth to increase business. This ultimately leads to a focus on the bigger picture, creating more time for business planning, team building and culture.

Whether you’re a broker, manager or agent, your days don’t have to feel daunted by an overload of busy work. There are options available to help grow your capacity by leveraging the expertise of others. In the end, it’s truly about prioritizing your 1,440 minutes each day so you have more time to think at a higher level about your business, which is how real growth happens.

