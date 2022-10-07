Atlanta is the best city for remote workers, followed by several other Southern cities, according to a new report from CoworkingCafe, released this week.

The report rated U.S. cities across 10 metrics relevant to remote workers’ needs–including local internet speed and coverage, availability of coworking places, and cost of living.

Key findings:

Out of the 10 best cities, the South claims six spots due to its lower cost of living and unrivaled entertainment scene.

St. Louis came in second overall, while also taking first spot for the lowest cost of living among our top 10 cities for remote workers.

Pittsburgh secured the third spot on our list, ranking third for internet speed with an average of 443.41 Mb and second in our top 10 for airport access with 4 airports within a 70-mile radius.

As far as internet coverage provided by each city, three cities shared the first place and received maximum points for 100% coverage: Tampa, Cincinnati and Buffalo.

St. Louis proved to be the most affordable location among the cities on our list, followed by Birmingham, Buffalo and Richmond.

Buffalo ranked first for airport access with 5 airports within a 70-mile radius, providing remote workers with plenty of traveling options for meeting clients and accommodating hybrid work schedules.

Minneapolis garnered the highest total for its Walk Score indicator, Orlando boasted the highest density of entertainment establishments.

Major takeaway:

“A recently released report by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that–while some employees have returned to the office–the number of people working remotely has tripled between 2019 and 2021, with many companies switching to a hybrid working model,” according to the author of the report. “The adoption of remote work during the pandemic offered greater mobility to employees who wanted to build a life outside the nation’s coastal urban centers. As a result, these changes have allowed a new wave of cities to attract footloose techies and creatives.

For the full report, click here.