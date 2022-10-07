Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.
- Mortgage applications dropped to their slowest pace in 25 years, down 14.2% from a decrease of 3.7% the week prior, the Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)
- Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) saw a slight decrease in mortgage rates, from 6.7% last week to 6.66%.
- Following the destruction of Hurricane Ian, mortgage lenders Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration will allow borrowers to skip payments while they recover, according to Bankrate.
- Pew reports from a survey conducted in mid-2021 that due to rising housing costs and growing inaccessibility to small mortgages, 7 million Americans had turned to alternative financing. Alternative financing includes land contracts, lease-purchase agreements, seller-financed mortgages and personal property loans.
- ATTOM has made a move to expand its ATTOM Table of Data Elements by integrating Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) loan originator data. Todd Teta, ATTOM’s chief product and technology officer, said that with their new addition, clients “will be able to drive increased revenue and growth opportunities, as well as realize greater market penetration and streamlined decision-making.”