The National Association of REALTORS® and CompStak have announced a partnership to integrate CompStak into the REALTORS Property Resource® platform. All NAR commercial members will have access to CompStak Exchange, an analyst-reviewed comp data and analytics platform. Members will also receive exclusive promotional credits that can be used to discover timely comps in their respective markets.

“NAR and RPR® continue to build strategic partnerships and enhance our technology resources to advance the goal of being vital business partners to Realtors® who practice commercial real estate,” said Jeff Young, RPR®’s COO and general manager. “Each asset and service we add supports their businesses and adds growth to their bottom line. We are thrilled to partner with CompStak to deliver a unique tool for brokers’ toolboxes that provides valuable information for their clients and helps them close more transactions.”

NAR’s commercial members can sign up for CompStak and redeem this benefit by visiting the “Additional Resources” section of any RPR® commercial property page and clicking the CompStak logo, or by visiting compstak.com/realtor. Members who already have a CompStak account can email nar@compstak.com with their names and email addresses associated with the account to receive the benefit.

“One of our goals in this collaboration is to provide NAR’s commercial members with quick access to accurate and transparent data,” said CompStak CEO Michael Mandel. “We are excited about CompStak’s integration into RPR®, which will provide REALTORS® with a competitive edge and lead to better, faster deals for everyone.”

Michael Hinton, CCIM, 2022 commercial board president at Miami Association of REALTORS®, has been using CompStak’s platform for the past four years and attributes the service with supporting his success.

“CompStak has been a great source for detailed leasing and sales information for commercial properties,” said Hinton. “The service has certainly helped me win more than a few listings by allowing me to provide quality information to my new clients. Using RPR® and CompStak together will be a huge benefit – both timewise and in cost savings – for me and all NAR commercial members.”

For more information, visit www.nar.realtor.