Century 21 Real Estate has expanded into the Montana market with the opening of new brokerage CENTURY 21 HMR, the company announced. Joe Coombs, formerly broker/owner of Heart of Montana Realty, opened the brokerage along with his partners Emily Coombs and Ted Dawson & DeNesha Anderson from CENTURY 21 Jackson Hole, a release stated.

Coombs brings his team of 14 sales professionals from Heart of Montana Realty to CENTURY 21 HMR. Located in Bozeman, Montana, the brokerage will serve clients throughout the southwestern portion of the state, the company said.

“We live and breathe Montana, and that means we deliver solid Big Sky Country values to every client relationship,” added Coombs. “We have a long track record of being a highly reputable, culturally rich, and collaborative team and look forward to having the legacy and innovative CENTURY 21 brand behind us so we can build memorable consumer experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

Coombs and his team will now have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s resources, such as its digital and tech platform, marketing, and coaching/education programs, the release stated.

“Joe’s growth mindset and appreciation for delivering extraordinary experiences aligns perfectly with our culture here at the CENTURY 21 brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com.