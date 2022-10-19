Real Estate Webmasters and LuxuryRealEstate.com partner to bring exclusive platform to market

In a move designed to benefit members of both Real Estate Webmasters and LuxuryRealEstate.com (Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate), the two companies recently joined forces to bring the best real estate websites, agency design, CRM and lead generation to all members.

“We are excited to be bringing this limited edition, custom platform exclusively to LuxuryRealEstate.com (LRE) members,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters Inc. “Not only will members benefit from our hyper-targeted lead generation programs specific to luxury, but there is no agency or company in the prop-tech space with as much experience or as long of a track record working with luxury teams and brokers as Real Estate Webmasters.”

The new program, which includes a limited edition, custom version of Real Estate Webmasters’ award-winning Renaissance platform and specialized lead generation specific to luxury, was unveiled and made available to LRE members at their 25th annual real estate conference in Seattle Sept. 19 – 22. However, according to Meghan Barry, president of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a few special members were given access early.

Real Estate Webmasters’ track record includes A-listers like “Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran, “Million Dollar Listing New York’s” Fredrik Eklund and Beverly Hills powerhouse brokerage The Agency, founded by Mauricio Umansky.

“Real Estate Webmasters is the best-in-class choice for custom real estate websites, leading the industry for decades,” says Barry. “Their sites are beautiful and functional, delivering the lead generation a top brokerage requires and the customer experience a luxury consumer demands. With a sizable overlap in our customer bases, our partnership is a logical move for both companies. We are excited to expand the benefits offered to the members of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.”

What makes the program unique is that everything from the design of the new platform, to the creation of what Real Estate Webmasters calls “white-glove onboarding,” is custom-tailored to the luxury market.

Knowing exactly what it takes to succeed in the luxury space, Real Estate Webmasters has a roster of 1,000-plus brokers to brainstorm, test, network and gain feedback from. It’s this network combined with LuxuryRealEstate.com’s dominant presence globally in luxury that will enable this partnership to reach its full potential.

For more information, please visit www.rew.com/lux.