Georgia luxury firm Harry Norman, REALTORS®, plans to honor top-producing agents at the 2022 Success Circle Retreat this November, the company announced. Held in Savannah, Georgia, from Nov. 9 – 11, the retreat will be hosted at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. Agents in attendance are awarded individuals who have met specific requirements, performing at a high level based on industry benchmarks of productions, a release stated.

“As a company, we take pride in recognizing and celebrating the success of our agents, which comes as a direct result of the success they have delivered to clients,” said Jenni Bonura, Harry Norman, REALTORS® president and CEO. “The HN Success Circle Retreat provides our top producers the opportunity to network with each other as well as industry-leading guest speakers, refine and elevate their business through customized training sessions, and enjoy some well-deserved fun and celebration.”

The three-day retreat will also include time with Harry Norman leadership such as Bonura, Vice President of Marketing Luke Trigwell, and General Manager Todd Emerson. Additionally, a full itinerary for attending agents, including a welcome Party at the Myrtle & Rose rooftop on Wednesday, November 9, with a DJ, passed hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails, is expected, the release noted.

On Thursday, attendees can attend the Luxury Portfolio International Master Class, where Sara Nelson McKitrick, director of professional development & training for Luxury Portfolio International, and Tamara McHugh, vice president of business solutions for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, will present the class, complete with tailored content around the Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Market. After completion, the agents will receive a certificate that recognizes their expertise in luxury real estate, the company stated.

“Luxury Portfolio’s Master Class is the premier offering in our exclusive LPI agent empowerment training programs,” said McKitrick. “As dynamic, collaborative members of our elite network, top Harry Norman agents in attendance will gain key insights into harnessing the power of global luxury intelligence and connections in order to cultivate unique market-savvy differentiators for their client’s success in the luxury space.”

In addition to the master class, agents will get to hear from internationally recognized real estate speaker Chelsea Peitz, known for breaking down complex concepts into actionable social media strategies and author of several books, including her latest “What to Post: How to Create Engaging Content That Builds Your Brand & Gets Results.” Pietz will share insights and strategies for agents to create relevant brand-building content that is searchable, savable, shareable, story-focused, and prompts conversations.

To wrap up the three-day event, Christian Sottile, the premier architect in charge of all of Richard Kessler’s projects, will be speaking to the group. Following her speech, attendees will see an exclusive preview of the Richard Kessler’s Plant Riverside project from beginning to its completion.

For more information, visit www.harrynorman.com.