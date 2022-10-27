As a real estate agent, you will have many highs and many lows. There is nothing like the exhilarating feeling of closing a big deal, but there are also days when you feel all your hard work is going nowhere. And now that the market remains unclear, you may be worried about what comes next.

But the good news is you don’t have to do this alone. Consider working with a coach or signing up for a training program for real estate agents. Look for a program that has a track record of working with agents through all types of economic cycles, including the Great Recession of 2008 and the COVID-19 recession in 2020.

As we face yet another change in the way we do business, investing in a coaching or training program is a smart decision. It will give you the tools you need to prepare for any challenging times and beyond.

Get support and accountability

Before you change anything in your business model, review what has worked and what hasn’t. Taking an honest look at your business gives you the opportunity to be intentional with your gameplan. Having a coach—a neutral third party—is invaluable in helping you review your business plan and finances. They can provide objective advice on what needs to be improved, leaving emotion out of the analysis. They can offer strategic advice and accountability as you work toward your short- and long-term goals.

Using the services of a coach or training program is a powerful way to take charge of your career. But it’s important to use one that offers great advice, tactical action items and additional resources such as webinars, podcasts, online courses and peer support groups.

Having ongoing support is crucial to your success. It keeps you from going into a negative spiral, and it can show you new ways to think about challenges. It’s also a great way to stay up to date on trends.

Automate your business for more success

As an agent, you probably have a ton of things on your to-do list. That’s why it makes sense to invest in a customer retention management (CRM) system. A CRM can help you manage your database efficiently and ensure that you are tracking important customer interactions. It can also help you with your marketing efforts.

Find success and work by referral

According to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2022 Member Profile, a sales agent makes, on average, $38,300 a year. Incomes rise commensurate with experience, so an agent with 16 years of experience makes approximately $85,000.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®' 2022 Member Profile, a sales agent makes, on average, $38,300 a year. Incomes rise commensurate with experience, so an agent with 16 years of experience makes approximately $85,000.

The one constant thing about the real estate market? It's always changing. And, while you may not be able to control the market, you can control how you adapt to it.

