ERA Real Estate has announced the launch of its new affiliate ERA Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The firm, which has been named a Top Workplace multiple times since 2014, serves the greater Albuquerque area, including the surrounding cities of Corrales, Rio Rancho, Peralta, Los Lunas, Belen, Edgewood, Tijeras, Moriarty, Estancia, Truth or Consequences, Santa Fe, Socorro and Placitas.

Broker/Owners Bridget Gilbert and Laura Garner, who both came from finance backgrounds before starting their real estate careers, are highly respected in the industry, ERA said. Gilbert currently serves as the 2022 president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) and has also been recognized by GAAR as the 2020 sales manager of the year. Garner’s accolades include recognition being named rookie of the year at her previous brokerage. Together, the two owners foster a people-first philosophy that extends to both clients and agents.

“ERA Real Estate offers one of the best, most supportive networks in the real estate industry and we’re so thankful to have them in our corner,” said Gilbert. “The lead generation, business consulting and marketing resources that come with an ERA partnership are critical components of our plans to double the size of our company in the next two years. The scalability and efficiencies that come with our ERA affiliation ensure that we have the time to maintain our focus on cultivating a people-first attitude that truly benefits our clients and affiliated agents.”

Gilbert and Garner intend to use the professional development resources of Team ERA University to increase agent productivity and retention. The firm will also be looking to recruit both new and experienced agents.

“As a former talent development director, I loved every minute of recruiting and mentoring real estate professionals new to the industry,” said Garner. “This is why I’m particularly excited to tap into the ERA® network’s robust professional development resources to help agents grow their businesses. An important part of our firm’s success and growth is a result of consistently and authentically engaging with our affiliated agents and seeing them as an integral part of the company’s achievements.”

ERA Summit agents will be able to take advantage of the brand’s resources, from its global referral network to its MoxiWorks® platform. They will also have access to the brand’s exclusive tech, from lead generation tool TextERA to the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs, helping agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business, the company stated.

“Bridget and Laura have been instrumental in fostering and reinforcing their company’s reputation as an excellent place to work and a longstanding pillar of the community,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “The brokerage stands out in the Albuquerque market as a full-service company with deep staffing to support agents and help them increase productivity. As Bridget and Laura lead the firm into its new era as ERA Summit, we are thrilled to support them in their ambitious growth goals and collaborate with them to ensure their continued success.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.