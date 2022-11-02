Above: Touring Broadway veteran Kristi Ambrosetti has taken the NYC real estate market by storm.

Not many people can boast being a touring Broadway veteran, a force in NYC real estate and having their wedding officiated by feminist activist Gloria Steinem. But for Kristi Ambrosetti, senior global real estate advisor and associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty, this is all part of the unique career path she has paved for herself.

Joey Macari: What led to your jump from Broadway to real estate?

Kristi Ambrosetti: For 10 years, I had a wonderfully successful career as a Broadway performer. One day, I was with a friend who is a successful real estate broker, and she asked me to dictate on her BlackBerry for her while she was driving and I said, “You know, I think if you reword what you’re saying, you might be able to get what you want in this way.” She looked at me and said, “Kristi, you should really think about getting into real estate.” She put that bug in my ear, and I never looked back.

JM: How has working in theater prepared you for this business?

KA: I think there is an element of improv as well as the ability to listen and respond. You have to be a bit of a chameleon and be on a lot. It feels like every day I wake up and don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen, much like in the performing industry. When you’re in a show, you’re always thinking about what’s next, how to better yourself and who you should be networking with. And while there is a lot of talent in the theater world, I believe my work ethic is what actually booked me the job. I like to be an example for others, and I think that translates into my work as a team lead. There needs to be a well-oiled machine of communication, support and encouragement. The one main difference is the abundance I feel every day. When one door closes, another door opens. Where something doesn’t work out, or a deal falls through, it leads to something better.

JM: How do you push for LGBTQ+ representation in your own practice?

KA: I’m a bit of a unicorn in the industry. There are very few successful lesbian real estate brokers, and I take pride in making it something to share with others so that they can see that there are all types of people in the world. I’ve also done a lot of work with various nonprofits such as The Betty Effect, the Matthew Shepherd Foundation and the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals.

JM: How has Sotheby’s International equipped you to succeed in the competitive New York market?

KA: I’m proud to say that we are the luxury foothold of the marketplace. Our brand awareness is such that clients expect a certain level of luxury and expertise when they come to us. I’ve curated a select group of 70 partners that all work together and share their client base with one another. Sotheby’s has been very supportive and has given me opportunities to speak out in an LGBTQ fashion.

For more information, visit https://www.kristiambrosetti.com.