Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was one of just 100 franchise brands to earn a spot on the Franchise Business Review list of “Most Innovative Franchises” for 2022, the company announced. Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s “Most Innovative Franchises,” FBR analyzed data from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

The company said Weichert franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“One of our top priorities is offering innovative tools, technology, and resources to help franchisees build and maintain success,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, REALTORS®. “We are grateful to see our franchisees’ satisfaction with our innovative and creative solutions to help them navigate the ever-changing real estate world.”

With more than 50 years of success, Weichert is a proven leader and recognized real estate brand in the national market. The company offers a market-tested system that gives brokerage owners and sales associates the resources to achieve growth in their business. The brand’s “one-size-does-not-fit-all” approach aims to complement affiliates’ individual styles and allow them to forge their own approach to capturing market share in their local area, the company said.

According to a release, this is just the latest honor Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has earned in 2022. The organization appeared on FBR’s rankings for “Top 200 Best Franchises,” “Top Franchise Cultures,” “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises.” Entrepreneur Magazine also recognized Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. earlier this year, naming the organization to its “Franchise 500” and “Top Low-Cost Franchises” lists.

The 2022 FBR “Most Innovative Franchises” list can be found at franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/most-innovative-franchises.

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.