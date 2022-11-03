Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has added HomeStack to its Solutions Group program, the company has announced. This program consists of preferred business resources for LeadingRE’s global network of 550 real estate firms.

HomeStack codes, develops, distributes and maintains white-labeled mobile applications for real estate teams and brokerages.The company’s tailored app can be utilized by brokers, agents and buyers. Brokers can use the application for recruiting, retention and tracking agent productivity. Agents can utilize the app to improve communication and collaboration with clients. HomeStack provides consumers with easy-to-use mobile applications for a personalized home search experience, the company stated.

“In our mobile world, having a powerful app is essential. HomeStack makes it easy for brokerages to build their own user-friendly app with powerful tools for brokers, agents and clients,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “HomeStack helps drive productivity and leads for brokers and agents, while simplifying the home search process for consumers.”

HomeStack operates in over 30 states and is home to an exclusive listings feature that allows users to input inventory. These unique features mean it is well-positioned to serve LeadingRE’s membership, the company said.

“Since inception, HomeStack has cultivated strong relationships with the best independent real estate companies in the world,” explained Will Grewal, CEO of HomeStack. “When we reflect on these relationships, there are a few traits that separate them from the rest. These brokerages all have tremendous leadership and disciplined agents, and they are a part of LeadingRE. We value our relationship with LeadingRE and the real estate community that is a part of it. As Henry Ford puts it, ‘Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.’”

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at www.LeadingRE.com.