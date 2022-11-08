Nash Luxury of Illustrated Properties (IPRE), a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is led by power real estate broker Billy Nash. Nash served as lead sponsor of the ninth annual golf tournament held by nonprofit agency Clinics Can Help. The full event was titled, “The Ninth Annual Clinics Can Help Golf Classic presented by Nash Luxury–Illustrated Properties in West Palm Beach.”

Clinics Can Help collects used durable medical equipment so it can be distributed to those who need it most. The organization collects, cleans, repairs and stores used medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds, patient lifts, crutches, canes and nebulizers, a release noted.

The golf tournament was held at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf on October 20. PGA Tour Champions golfer Dana Quigley participated as the tournament’s honorary chair, while CBS 12 news anchor Matt Lincoln chaired the event, the company noted.

“It is an honor to be the lead sponsor of a special event that raises much-needed awareness and funds for the mission of Clinics Can Help,” Nash said. “I share the same passion for helping members of our community in need that I apply to luxury real estate in my day job. I am already excited for next year’s edition of the golf tournament, which will be even bigger and better than this one.”

Nash and the organization are setting a goal to raise more than $100,000 at the 10th annual edition of the golf tournament in 2023. Clinics Can Help accepts contributions via equipment and supplies, financial donations, volunteering, and/or attending one of its events.

“With the support of influential business leaders like Billy Nash, we should soar past our 2023 fundraising goal,” Lincoln said. “Clinics Can Help is making an incredible impact and helping countless Palm Beach County families get access to an often-overlooked part of medical care.”

For more information, visit https://www.ipre.com/.