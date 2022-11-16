RE/MAX Fine Properties now has an agent count of 125 under the leadership of Broker/Owner Nimesh Patel, the company has announced. RE/MAX Traditions Owner Angie Middlebrooks now serves as managing partner at RE/MAX Fine Properties. She will lead the brokerage’s recruitment, training and retention programs for new agents.

“We are proud to welcome Angie and her team to RE/MAX Fine Properties,” said Patel. “Angie brings a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to our brokerage as well as new programs and ideas.”

RE/MAX Fine Properties has served buyers and sellers throughout the Houston area for nearly 25 years. Patel is also the team leader of The Nimesh Patel Group, a full-service real estate team producing in the top 1% of RE/MAX agents worldwide, a release stated.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nimesh and RE/MAX Fine Properties,” said Angie Middlebrooks, Managing Partner of RE/MAX Fine Properties. “The need to train and support new and newer agents in our shifting market has increased in importance, and I am excited to bring this expertise to RE/MAX Fine Properties. We will capture and enhance the strengths of both brokerages as we move forward together.”

