For Texas REALTOR®, Rocket Mortgage® ensures that nothing falls through the cracks.

Jane Sanchez, a REALTOR® with Keller Williams City View in San Antonio, Texas, has spent the last 20 years putting the dreams of her clients at the forefront of her real estate career.

“Real estate has had a huge impact on my life,” says Sanchez. “I love helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership, and Keller Williams has given me that opportunity and more.”

From serving single moms, elderly clients and inexperienced buyers to being a member of a nonprofit to help other agents within her office, Sanchez is wired to go the extra mile, so it was important for her to find a dependable lender that goes above and beyond for her clients.

Since 2019, Sanchez has been working with Rocket Mortgage, which has helped her business not only bloom, but burst with success.

“As long as I am a REALTOR®, I will encourage my clients to use Rocket Mortgage,” says Sanchez. “From investors to first-time homebuyers to VA loans, the variety of programs offered by Rocket Mortgage meet my clients’ many unique needs.”

Consistency and communication are two of the most important characteristics for Sanchez when it comes to the lender she’s working with. And thanks to Rocket ProSM Insight, she’s able to keep track of transactions in real time and find important information with just a few clicks.

“We know what to expect from the beginning, and there are no surprises from start to finish,” she explains. “There is constant communication throughout the process, from talking directly with the loan officer to getting real-time updates from the underwriter. There is always someone there to answer my questions.”

Designed to support real estate agents, Rocket Pro Insight offers real-time alerts, updates and access to real experts. For Sanchez, the experience has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Rocket Pro Insight is helpful, especially when I’m talking to a potential client, as it allows me to share information about the lender and the proven success I’ve had working with them,” she says. “I can simply log in and add their information and, within an hour, they are getting a phone call or email from Rocket Mortgage with an application and introduction to the company.”

In addition to Rocket Pro Insight, Rocket Mortgage offers a variety of other services that have helped Sanchez build and grow her business, especially her diverse client pool.

“Rocket Mortgage can help my clients with their closing costs up to 1%,” she explains. “They don’t have to be a first-time homebuyer, a teacher or first responder. Everybody qualifies as long as they are referred by me through the Rocket Pro Insight program.”

Sanchez also highlights how Rocket Mortgage handles appraisals and how this particular service has brought not only her, but a buyer and another listing agent, quick and easy success.

“A lot of lenders will wait to get past the option period to order appraisals, but Rocket Mortgage orders them immediately,” explains Sanchez. “We aren’t waiting on appraisals, and a closing isn’t going to be held up because we haven’t ordered one.”

On schedule to do more than $6 million in sales this year, Sanchez is expecting continued success thanks to her relationship with Rocket Mortgage.

“Working with Rocket Mortgage gives me a competitive edge because I am able to refer my clients to a lender who I know is going to be consistent, who is going to follow through and who is going to have great communication skills with my client throughout the process.”

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, please visit www.RocketPro.com/RealEstate.