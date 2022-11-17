The NAR Travel Club celebrated its first anniversary with a special promotion open to the 1.5 million members of NAR. From November 11-15, NAR members who joined the NAR Travel Club, as well as existing NAR Travel Club members, received access to The Premium Experience, allowing them to unlock premium membership benefits and steeper travel discounts for free through December 31, 2022, the company announced.

The NAR Travel Club, powered by Panorama Travel Solutions, serves members of America’s largest trade association with a custom travel experience platform–complete with complimentary travel advisors and discounts on accommodations, flights, cruises, transportation, concert tickets, and more. Boasting a deeply discounted inventory at more than 600,000 hotels and resorts worldwide, members enjoy competitive pricing on all their travel needs.

“In its first year, more than 26,000 NAR members have enrolled in The NAR Travel Club, establishing it as a shining example of the value of our white-label travel technology solutions for affinity partners,” said Cherie Jeffries, strategic account manager at Travel + Leisure Co. “NAR Travel Club members are using this association benefit to book discounted vacations and bucket list experiences in top destinations, from the Hawaiian Islands to Las Vegas to Orlando–and around the world.”

While basic membership to the NAR Travel Club is free, members can upgrade to premium membership ($99 annually) for greater discounts and additional access to travel deals and experiences. In honor of the NAR Travel Club’s one-year anniversary, new and existing NAR Travel Club members who attended NAR’s flagship event, the all-new NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, were eligible for complimentary premium membership access through the end of the year.

Jeffries spoke about the NAR Travel Club at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience on Friday, November 11 in the NAR Town Square Theater.

Representatives from the NAR Travel Club attended Booth #567 in the NAR Pavilion inside the Orange County Convention Center throughout the convention.

The Panorama Travel Solutions travel club product is powered by Alliance Reservations Network, a Panorama company, which has been at the forefront of online travel booking technology since 1995. Panorama is a part of Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club and lifestyle portfolio.

For more information, visit https://www.panoramatravelsolutions.com/v6.