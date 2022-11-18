Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises for military Veterans according to Franchise Business Review. This marks the fifth time since 2015 that Weichert has earned this distinction. The brand is one of just 80 franchises to earn a spot on the “2022 Top Franchises for Veterans” list.

To assemble this year’s list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners, representing more than 300 brands. The survey questioned their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others, a release stated.

“It’s very gratifying to see the positive feedback from the Veterans in our Weichert family,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, REALTORS®. “We are proud to support them every step of the way and provide the technology, tools, and resources to help them build and grow their businesses.”

Participating Weichert® franchisees were surveyed on 33 questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“I’m a proud Veteran of the Air Force and am grateful for how the experience helped give me direction, grow my ability to connect with others, and learn what team camaraderie is truly about,” said Colleen McElmell, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – CLA in Prescott, Arizona. “As a member of the Weichert franchise network, I’m proud to be part of a system that has great camaraderie and offers a family-like culture and exceptional support.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has earned numerous honors from Franchise Business Review this year, including appearances on the publication’s “Top 200 Best Franchises” and “Culture100” lists, the company said.

For the complete “2022 Top Franchises for Veterans” report, visit www.franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchises-veterans.

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.