As you shift your evening plans from gathering around the outdoor fire pit to getting cozy inside around the fireplace, giving your mantle a refresh can help your living area feel updated, revived and seasonally appropriate. If you’re stuck in a decorating rut, there are a few go-to formulas you can turn to give your mantle the seasonal update it needs easily. Read on for go-to fireplace decor formulas to easily update your fireplace mantle in time for the chilly evenings.

Establish the Anchor

The anchor piece on your mantel is the main focal point and should be the most prominent piece. It could be a mirror, a large piece of art, or a family portrait. This anchor piece is meant to be the base on which you can layer pieces of art over and on either side.

Balance Each Side

Adding items that serve as weights help to balance each end of the mantle. The goal of these weights is to add height, balancing out either side of the mantle. In addition, the weights will help the eye move around the mantle, making it more visually attractive. Examples of weights can be candlesticks or vases with branches. You can also add more height by stacking books or decorative boxes and setting the candlestick or vase on top of the stack.

Include Layers

Layering smaller pieces adds depth and dimension to your anchor and weighted pieces and can prevent the mantle from feeling flat. Layers could include a smaller piece of framed art, smaller family photograph, decorative boxes, clock, or smaller potted plant. Crystal pieces, such as a crystal clock, bowl or candlesticks, are an excellent way to add additional layers without it feeling too heavy.

Add Fillers

Fillers are one of the easiest ways to change your fireplace decor between seasons. Including fillers in your vases can fill the space without it feeling cluttered. From blooming branches in the spring, greenery in the summer, branches in the fall and evergreens in the winter, this filler will keep your mantle looking seasonally appropriate and complete.

Display Items in Odd Numbers

Groupings of odd numbers is the most visually pleasing type of grouping and a tried and true decor rule. This may mean three candle sticks instead of two and two pieces of layered art over the anchor piece instead of one. If you have an even number of items in a grouping and something feels off, remove or add more pieces for more visual harmony.

Remember Variety

As with many things, variety is critical. So when you’re updating your mantle decor, remember to include a variety of heights, textures and sheens. This variety will keep the overall vignette interesting and designed and prevent it from feeling like a catalog display.

A few simple updates to your mantle can majorly impact a room, and help the entire space feel seasonally fresh. Whether you invest in new pieces or rearrange your home’s existing items, spending an afternoon completing a mantle refresh can help your home feel ready for the change of seasons.