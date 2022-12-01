CoStar Group has announced that David Mele is the president of their combined organization of Homesnap and Homes.com, the next step in their integrating the two. Mele led Homes.com for seven years prior to its acquisition by CoStar Group in 2021.

The CoStar Group stated that they recently relaunched Homes.com at the annual National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) NXT conference held in Orlando. The new Homes.com is a more agent-friendly, real-estate-portal alternative where homebuyers can uniquely select an agent from a directory of hundreds of thousands of agents based upon those agents’ experience and neighborhood expertise.

The company noted that the Homes.com sales team conducted demonstrations of the new Homes.com for approximately 2,000 agents at NAR NXT. In anonymous surveys, those agents rated the new Homes.com a 9.6 on a scale of 1-10, an overwhelmingly positive response, the company noted.

Over the course of the next 12 months, CoStar Group stated that they expect to increase the net number of employees building Homes.com by 700 after reorganization and headcount reduction of approximately 100 duplicative roles.

“CoStar Group is working to integrate the best of Homes.com with the best of Homesnap and Citysnap,” said Andy Florance, founder and chief executive officer of CoStar Group. “We appreciate the hard work, dedication, and contributions from the entire Homes and Homesnap teams that have helped to grow our residential business. While this integration will unfortunately impact some of our employees, their work has been integral to creating a product that better serves the industry and our customers.”

